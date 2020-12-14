Ilic to be re-elected Panam Sports President at two-day General Assembly

Neven Ilic will be re-elected unopposed as Panam Sports President at the organisation's two-day virtual General Assembly, with a new Executive Committee also set to be decided.

Elections will be among the key items on the agenda during the second day of the General Assembly on Wednesday (December 16).

Ilic has led the organisation since 2017, when the Chilean official emerged as the winner of a tightly contested Presidential election.

He had finished tied with Brazil's Carlos Nuzman for second place in the first round with 14 votes.

The 58-year-old then won a run-off by 27 votes to 23 to face José Joaquín Puello of the Dominican Republic in the second round.

Ilic narrowly overcame Puello 26 votes to 25 to secure his first term.

A second four-year term will be confirmed at the General Assembly for Ilic, who became an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member in 2017.

Votes will take place to determine the three Panam Sports vice-presidents, as well as members of the organisation's Executive Committee.

Mexico's Jimena Saldana is set to succeed compatriot Carlos Padilla as a vice-president, while St Vincent and the Grenadines' Keith Joseph and Argentina's Mario Moccia are set to be re-elected.

Canada’s Tricia Smith, Costa Rica’s Silvia Gonzalez, Nicaragua’s Juan Santiago Estrada and United States’ Susanne Lyons will stand in the Group 1 election.

Group 2’s candidates include Barbados’ Erskine Simmons, Cuba’s Roberto Richards, Grenada’s Veda Bruno Victor, Puerto Rico’s Sara Rosario and Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Alphonso Bridgewater.

Aruba’s Nicole Hoevertsz, Chile’s Miguel Angel Mujica, Guyana’s K.A Juman-Yassin, Paraguay’s Camilo Perez Lopez and Trinidad and Tobago’s Brian Lewis are the candidates in the Group 3 election.

Three officials will be elected from each zone.

The meeting will begin tomorrow with Ilic and IOC President Thomas Bach scheduled to address Panam Sports members, before Executive Committee and Association of National Olympic Committee (ANOC) reports are presented.

The Lima 2019 Pan American Games was one of the key challenges of Ilic's first term, with preparations for the event considered to be behind schedule when he assumed office.

The Games was successfully held last year, with Ilic later claiming the move to keep the event in the Peruvian capital city was "one of the best decisions of his life".

A final report from the Lima 2019 Organising Committee will be presented tomorrow, which will reflect on Peru's hosting.

A final report will be given on last year's Pan American Games in Lima ©Getty Images

Preparations will be assessed by Panam Sports for its next major event, with Cali 2021 set to provide a report on progress prior to the inaugural Junior Pan American Games.

Cali was chosen as the first host in March last year in front of Santa Ana in El Salvador and Monterrey in Mexico.

The city staged the senior Pan American Games in 1971 and the World Games in 2013.

In March, 30 sports were confirmed for the Cali 2021 programme with more than 4,000 athletes set to compete between September 9 and 19.

Ilic expressed confidence in preparations last month after a four-day visit to the Colombian city.

The Junior Pan American Games will be for athletes aged between 18 and 21.

In an attempt to provide young athletes with more opportunities to qualify for high-level international competitions, the winner of each discipline will automatically earn a place at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago.

Santiago 2023 will also present a report on their preparations for the Games on Wednesday (December 16).

Updates will be provided on the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The second day of the General Assembly will also include marketing, Panam Sports Commission and World Anti-Doping Agency Reports.