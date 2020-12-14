ITTF say #Restart series proves competition can take place safely amid pandemic

International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) President Thomas Weikert believes the #RESTART series has proved competition can be held successfully and safely despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ITTF rankings had been frozen since April, when all competitions were suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

Competition returned last month, however, with the ITTF Women's World Cup and Men's World Cup in Weihai and the ITTF Finals in Zhengzhou.

A World Table Tennis (WTT) promotional showcase was then held in Macau.

The ITTF said no coronavirus cases were recorded during the events, which saw 1,497 people operating within a bubble in China.

The governing body, the first to hold international events in China since the start of the pandemic, praised the efforts of local authorities and volunteers participating in the event.

"Thanks to everyone for all the amazing work," Weikert said.

"We had some luck with zero COVID-19 cases throughout the bubble.

"We have made so many special memories and I am very proud about this historic moment for our sport."

The ITTF said meticulous planning was required for the series.

A series of measures were put in place following consultation with other sporting bodies, including the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League and the UEFA Champions League.

All of these had successfully managed their returns during the pandemic.

The ITTF said it adapted hygiene standards and the bubble rule to fit within the table tennis infrastructure.

A total of 116 people, including players, coaches and staff from 27 countries and regions, entered China through Shanghai, Chengdu and Qingdao.

Participants entered a bubble to compete in the tournaments ©Getty Images

The Chinese Table Tennis Association ordered a total of 1,141 PCR tests for the participants, with thousands more provided to volunteers, hotel staff and drivers.

Tests were carried out every three days during the bubble, while daily tests were conducted for those in the higher risk categories.

The ITTF said the figures show the challenge of achieving the return of international table tennis.

"To restart table tennis has been a huge effort," said Steve Dainton, ITTF chief executive and World Table Tennis director.

"Back in June, we knew that this pandemic was not going away soon and that organising international events would be very difficult.

"We knew that we had to try to find a special way.

"There are so many people to thank: the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) who have done an amazing job led by President Liu Guoliang, our Executive Committee, the Local Organising Committees in Weihai and Zhengzhou, the extremely dedicated staff of the ITTF and CTTA, who have worked so diligently for us to make this happen.

"I also want to thank especially the players who have made big sacrifices to be here and go through different circumstances to prepare for these events.

"Everyone involved in the process to make #RESTART a reality are true table tennis heroes.

"We can proudly say that all the hard work has paid off.

"We are back in action and the future for our sport is bright."

The ITTF praised the work of the CTTA, the Chinese Olympic Committee and the local Organising Committees for their support, including aiding the visa process and flights.

Spectators were also permitted to return at the ITTF Finals and at WTT Macau event, following approval from local authorities.

Organisers were responsible for ensuring there was no interaction between the spectators and members of the bubble.