National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus (NOCRB) vice-president Dmitry Dovgalenok has claimed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) "listened only to the point of view of the opponents" when making the decision to ban officials from Tokyo 2020.

NOCRB head and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is among three senior officials to be banned from attending next year's postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo.

His son and NOCRB vice-president Viktor Lukashenko and Belarusian Ice Hockey Association President and NOCRB Board member Dmitri Baskov - considered a suspect in an attack on artist Raman Bandarenka, who later died in hospital, during a peaceful protest in Belarus - have also been given the suspension.

The ban is part of a series of provisional measures handed out by the IOC after it was found the senior officials "had not appropriately protected the Belarusian athletes from political discrimination within the NOC, their member sports federations or the sports movement."

It followed allegations that athletes had been beaten, tortured and arrested for participating in the widespread protests against Lukashenko following his disputed re-election in August.

Dovgalenok, who has not received a ban from Tokyo 2020, claimed the IOC did not engage in "dialogue" with the NOCRB.

"The members of the Executive Committee are upset with this position of the IOC," he said in an interview on Belarusian television channel STV TV.

"There is also a political issue here.

"We did not expect this.

"Because they were counting on dialogue.

"We actively corresponded with the IOC, provided all the necessary information, but the IOC representatives listened only to the point of view of the opponents, they did not go out to the NOC of Belarus for consultations.

"Only correspondence."

NOCRB head and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is among those banned from Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Dovgalenok also spoke about preparations for the Olympics, which are now scheduled for July 23 to August 8.

He stressed the IOC's provisional measures "absolutely does not concern athletes" and suggested the changing dates of Olympic qualifiers made preparations difficult.

"Preparations for the Olympics used to be stable, with fixed dates," Dovgalenok said.

"Athletes systematically went to the selection.

"Now the situation is constantly changing due to the pandemic.

"In correspondence with the Organising Committee of the Games in Tokyo, we are constantly learning from them new requirements that make our athletes and coaches mobilise."

The IOC Executive Board also suspended all financial payments to the NOCRB, except for those "related to the preparations of the Belarusian athletes for, and their participation in, Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022".

It has urged International Federations governing sports on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic programme to "make sure that all eligible Belarusian athletes can take part in qualification events for the upcoming Olympic Games without any political discrimination".

The IOC had opened a formal procedure into the NOCRB late last month because of "the growing number of worrying reports concerning athletes, officials and sports in Belarus".

The investigation continues and the IOC has warned it could take further action against the NOCRB.

Alexander Lukashenko has vowed to challenge the IOC suspension in court.