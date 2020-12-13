Germany's Isabell Werth was elected chair of the Club of International Dressage Riders (IDRC) during the organisation's General Assembly.

Werth is a six-time Olympic champion, triumphing in the team dressage at Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016.

She clinched gold in the individual dressage at Atlanta 1996.

During her career, the 51-year-old Werth also earned nine world titles and 20 European titles.

She was the only candidate for the post of IDRC chair and replaces Finnish Olympian, dressage rider and trainer Kyra Kyrklund.

Kyra Kyrklund stepped down as Club of International Dressage Riders chair after 10 years at the helm ©Getty Images

Kyrkland was elected to the role in 2010 but decided to step back and now holds the position of vice-president.

Klaus Roeser was elected as IDRC general secretary, while Michael Klimke, brother of eventing rider Ingrid, was appointed as treasurer.

Roeser and Klimke complete an all-German top three of the IDRC.

The IDRC represents athletes who compete in International Equestrian Federation events.

Founded in 1986, the IDRC's mission is to improve the image of equestrian sport and uphold the spirit of good sportmanship.