French National Olympic and Sports Committee to give emergency funding to 25 federations

French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) will distribute emergency funding to federations suffering serious financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CNOSF Board approved the distribution of €900,000 (£824,000/$109,000) across 25 national governing bodies.

A total of 64 federations requested support, with the CNOSF selecting the recipients based on priority levels.

The first priority level took into account the ratio of the federation’s financial losses, memberships and contributions against their forecasted budget for 2020.

The second level took into account the main fixed charges facing federations, with priority given to those with "operating and other depreciation" charges.

Three different levels of emergency funding were approved, with the selected federations receiving either €50,000 (£45,000/$60,000), €40,000 (£36,000/$48,000) or €30,000 (£27,000/$36,000).

The CNOSF said the support is intended to help federations which are suffering financial difficulties that could "endanger the survival of their organisation".

Taekwondo, karate, boxing, wrestling and swimming federations are among those to receive the funding.

The CNOSF Board has also approved the organisation of a web seminar on December 16.

The two-hour seminar will be titled "How to succeed in the recovery of federated sports clubs after the crisis?"

The CNOSF, led by Denis Masseglia, will hold an Extraordinary Congress in January ©Getty Images

A focus will be placed on how to encourage the French population to resume sport in a club, as well as helping clubs to rebound from the crisis.

Representatives of Paris 2024, the National Sports Agency, the Association of Mayors of France, French Paralympic and Sports Committee, and the French Sport Foundation will participate.

The CNOSF also plans to hold an Extraordinary Congress on January 25.

It will be aimed at updating the position of the French sports movement with a view to an upcoming law on sport.

It is expected that the Extraordinary Congress will be held in-person, with protocols in place to mitigate the risks posed by coronavirus.

Support was also given by the CNOSF to the establishment of a sport pass for young people under the age of 16 in families receiving the back-to-school allowance, which will aid them in registering with a club.