Andrey Kryukov has been elected as the new secretary general of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan (HOK).

Kryukov, a key figure behind the Almaty bid for the 2022 Winter Olympics, was handed the role on an interim basis in May after Saken Mussaibekov left the position to become vice-minister of Culture and Sports in the Republic of Kazakhstan Government.

He was elected to the role on a permanent basis at the organisation's General Assembly.

As well as being the secretary general, Kryukov is also the vice-president of the HOK International Cooperation body.

"Let me offer my congratulations to Andrey Kryukov on his election to his post as the secretary general of the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee," said HOK President Timur Kulibayev.

"I thank him for his hard work on behalf of sport in Kazakhstan and wish him success in his new role.

"Today's unanimous decision of the General Assembly on all issues reflects the high level of collaboration of our national sports federations and their collective support for the NOC’s activities.

"I appreciate your advice and consultation in this process."

HOK President Timur Kulibayev said a "zero-tolerance policy" to doping was among the body's "main objective" ©Getty Images

Among the objectives agreed by the HOK at the virtual Assembly was a pledge to take a "zero-tolerance policy" to doping and create a "safe" training environment for its athletes ahead of Tokyo 2020.

Kulibayev said the body was also keen to ensure measures were in place to protect athletes from COVID-19 as preparations build towards next year’s rescheduled Olympic Games.

"Quality training and competition conditions for athletes, as well as a zero-tolerance policy to doping are the main objectives of the NOC," said Kulibayev.

"Given the current global situation, we created a safe training process for preparation to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"For the second time in a year, we are conducting the General Assembly online.

"The new format allows us to safely and promptly respond to changes in the global sports community."

Kryukov is also a member of the International Swimming Federation Bureau, the World Anti-Doping Agency Foundation Board, Association of National Olympic Committees Medical Commission, the Olympic Council of Asia Rules Committee and the vice-president of the Asia Swimming Federation.