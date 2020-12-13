Philippine Sports Commission hopeful of two gold medals at Tokyo 2020

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez revealed he was hopeful the country could earn two gold medals at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Philippines are yet to win a gold medal at the Olympics, although the country has earned three silver medals and seven bronzes.

Ramirez claimed Rio 2016 Olympic weightlifting silver medallist Hidilyn Diaz and world gymnastics champion Carlos Yulo would be the athletes to clinch the elusive gold medal.

"If science-based, we do not have proof, but Hidilyn Diaz and Caloy have proven that they can," he said, as reported by CNN Philippines.

"We are lucky that we have the opportunity to support them."

Ramirez added that the PSC are aiming to send 29 athletes to Tokyo 2020, postponed to July 23 to August 8 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rio 2016 Olympic weightlifting silver medallist Hidilyn Diaz is on track to qualify for Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"We plan to go to the Olympics one month before the events," he said.

"We are preparing an advanced team to support them."

Yulo, 20, secured his place at Tokyo 2020 after winning the men's floor event at the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Diaz is yet to book a spot but is on track in the qualifying process.

Other Filipino Olympic hopefuls include pole vaulter EJ Obiena and boxers Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno, with all three already qualifying for the Games.

Boxing world champion Nesthy Petecio has not yet qualified but could also be considered an Olympic medal hope.

The global health crisis has prevented the athletes from preparing for Tokyo 2020, but it is hoped they will be able to return to training in a "bubble" environment in January.