India "still keen" on bidding for 2032 Olympics but plans to remain on hold until early 2021

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra has claimed the country's potential bid for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games will not be revived until at least the first quarter of next year after it was put on hold because of the coronavirus crisis.

Batra told The New Indian Express the nation was "still keen" on entering the race for the 2032 Games but admitted plans remain at a "standstill" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India - which has been hit hard by COVID-19, recording the second highest number of cases in the world - was among the countries to halt their campaigns earlier this year as a result of the global health crisis.

Queensland in Australia revived its bid last week, while there has also been interest from Jakarta in Indonesia, Doha in Qatar, a joint effort from Chengdu and Chongqing in China and a regional bid from Germany.

Officials in Istanbul have raised the prospect of joining the race but interest from North and South Korea in launching a joint bid has cooled.

"[For] 2032, there is no bidding," Batra said.

"That system is over.

"We are in touch with people."

India had targeted the 2032 Olympics along with the 2030 Asian Games and the Youth Olympics in 2026 ©Getty Images

Batra added: "We have given an expression of interest.

"Then COVID-19 came and everything went into a standstill mode.

"We will be having a meeting in the first quarter of the next year.

"Not only for the Olympics, but for other games also."

Batra and the IOA in 2018 outlined the events the nation was hoping to host, which included the 2032 Olympics, the 2030 Asian Games and the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics.

But India is not among the contenders for the 2030 Asian Games, with the hosting rights being contested by Doha and Riyadh, while the 2026 Youth Olympics is also out of the question after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) postponed the 2022 event in Dakar by your years.

Batra, an IOC member, has previously claimed India could look to stage the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

"[The] 2030 Asian Games is gone now," he added.

"Could be Commonwealth Games in 2030...you need to have something if you want to have the people involved.

"[For] 2032, we are still keen."

The IOC has not set a timeline for the awarding of the 2032 Games.