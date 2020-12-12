The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) has had its appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) officially registered in a case against European football's governing body UEFA, and the Swiss Football Association.

This appeal is against the decision taken by the UEFA Appeals Body on November 25, which declared a 2020-2021 UEFA Nations League match between Ukraine and Switzerland to be forfeited, handing the hosts Switzerland a 3-0 win.

Switzerland were set to host the match in Lucerne on November 17, but UEFA made its decision, placing the responsibility for the match not going ahead on the UAF.

This was in accordance with special rules applicable to the league phase of the 2020-2021 UEFA Nations League during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the day of the match, the health authorities in Lucerne decided to place the entire UAF delegation into mandatory quarantine, with the match not being able to take place as originally scheduled.

In its appeal to CAS, the UAF requests that the challenged decision be set aside and that the match in question be rescheduled.

It has also been suggested that the decision to forfeit the match be cancelled and the match is decided by the drawing of lots by UEFA Administration.

A panel of arbitrators for the case are set to be appointed over the next few days.

Both parties are currently exchanging written submissions for the CAS case.

The forfeited 3-0 defeat for Ukraine dropped the nation down to the bottom of the table in Group 4 of League A, condemning the nation to relegation for the next Nations League competition.

A draw between the sides would have kept Ukraine in third, relegating Switzerland.

Nations in the top division of the UEFA Nations League will have a better chance of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Teams that do not finish in the top two of their World Cup European qualifying group will have the opportunity to qualify through a knockout system.

Two teams who finish third or below in their qualifying group, along with the 10 group runners-up will play a semi-final and final to determine the three other qualifiers from Europe, with the 12 teams being split up into groups of four to play the knockout rounds, leaving only one nation standing from each group.