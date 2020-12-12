Sebastiana Lopez, a Para-javelin thrower from the United States, has been handed a four-year ban by the International Paralympic Committee for an anti-doping violation.

The F54 thrower returned a positive test from a urine sample provided on August 26 2019 during the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games in Peru.

The substance, GW501516, is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's Prohibited List under the class of hormone and metabolic modulators.

This means she will be stripped of two of her medals from the 2019 Parapan American Games - a silver in the F54 women's javelin throw and a bronze in the women's shot put F53/54/55.

As a result of her disqualification, Brazil's Poliana Sousa, will be upgraded to silver from bronze in the javelin, while Chile's Francisca Mardones, who originally finished fourth, will be awarded the bronze medal.

#TeamUS🇺🇸 shot put gold medalist 🥇 @USAirForce veteran Sebastiana Lopez takes some time after her win to sign 🖊 autographs for a few fans at @InvictusSydney. #IG2018 #KnowYourMil #GameOnDownUnder pic.twitter.com/jN4oIZk0En — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) October 25, 2018

Mexico's Gloria Zarza, who originally finished fourth in the shot put, will be given the bronze medal.

In the non-medal event, the women's F54 discus, Lopez's world record thrown at the competition will also be invalidated.

Due to her violation, Lopez will be unable to compete from September 5 2019 to September 4 2023, meaning the thrower will not be eligible for competition again until she is 34.

A number of athletes at the Parapan American Games have since tested positive for banned substances and faced a suspension.

These include Chilean table tennis player Matias Pino who initially won gold at the Games and Brazilian Para-cyclist Soelito Gohr.