Olympic gold medallist Liam Heath has criticised the International Canoe Federation (ICF) for the process which led to the governing body cutting his preferred event from the Paris 2024 programme.

The ICF dropped the men's and women's K1 200 metres from its event schedule at the 2024 Olympic Games to make way for two extreme canoe slalom competitions.

Athletes and National Federations had urged the ICF to reconsider its decision after raising concerns about the manner in which it was made.

Critics claimed the ICF rushed through the changes to its event slate and alleged the worldwide body did not follow the correct process.

The ICF said it had been forced into the last-minute alteration following a directive from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that it would not accept any new events at Paris 2024 unless Federations removed other disciplines from their programme.

Extreme canoe slalom will make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024 ©ICF

Heath, who won the gold medal in the K1 200m at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, said there had been unanimous opposition to the ICF's process.

"There's been no transparency and no communication," the Briton told Sportsbeat.

"Everyone in the paddling community is unanimous in opposition to the way this has been done.

"There had to be a process in place to allow athletes to have their say."

Heath, who said he may target the 500m event if he continues his career through to Paris 2024, said he did not object to the inclusion of extreme canoe slalom but claimed athletes should have been more involved in the discussions before the ICF made its proposal to the IOC.

"There's no-one against adding new events and the sport being more exciting," he added.

"It had to be a longer timescale to allow athletes and funding systems to adapt.

"It's upsetting.

"I think 200m shows canoe sprint at its best, it's fast and explosive.

"It's something I've been working towards and have had a lot of success in."