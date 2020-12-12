Three-time Olympian Matthew Nielsen has returned to the Australian men's basketball team to take up the role of assistant coach of his home nation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He will now work with his former head coach of the national team, Brian Goorjian, who has returned to coach the nation for Tokyo 2020.

Goorjian led the Australian team at the Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 Olympics previously.

Nielsen is currently the head coach of the Austin Spurs, the development affiliate of the National Basketball Association team San Antonio Spurs.

Before coaching, Nielsen had experience playing in the Australian National Basketball League. as well as Greece, Lithuania, Spain and Russia.

He also represented the Australian national team on 132 occasions.

"Matt Nielsen joining the coaching staff of the Boomers for their Olympic campaign is a significant boost to the programme," said Basketball Australia chief executive Jerril Rechter.

"His intimate connection to the Boomers as an Olympian, followed by his successful transition to elite coaching both domestically and internationally reflects the prestige that the Boomers programme has globally."

Nielsen stated he was thrilled to work in the coaching set-up in a bid to reach the podium with Australia.

"I am extremely honoured and excited about this opportunity," said Nielsen.

"The current group has done such a fantastic job on the world stage and are primed to take that last step.

"Goorj's knowledge of this team and his international experience make it a perfect match-up and I can't wait to assist in this process."

Australian head coach Goorjian was also happy to see his former player return to Olympic basketball lauding his talents.

"I saw first-hand the passion for the green and gold, how his basketball astuteness was developing, and the respect the other players and coaches held for him.

"I am delighted that he will be a big part of our Australian team going to Tokyo and I know that this appointment will be extremely popular with our national team players and a huge help to me."

At Rio 2016, Australia matched its best Olympic finish to date when they reached the semi-finals, finishing fourth.

Australia also finished fourth at Seoul 1988, Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000.

Tokyo 2020 is scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8 2021.