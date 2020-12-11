AIBA Election Committee call for disinformation to cease after "false allegations" made against Kremlev

International Boxing Association (AIBA) Election Committee chairman Bernhard Welten has written to national federations calling for “disinformation” to be stopped, amid claims an e-mail had been distributed containing false allegations against Presidential candidate Umar Kremlev.

Welten said false information had been distributed by an “anonymous sender” earlier to National Federations today from an unknown address.

He said the claims had been checked and were found to be incorrect, enabling Kremlev to remain a candidate in tomorrow’s Presidential election.

“I wish to bring your attention that some false documents have been distributed by an anonymous sender to all National Federations.

“This disinformation attempt is misleading and harmful to AIBA’s election process.

“These documents contain allegations against Mr Umar Kremlev that are similar to those received by AIBA’s Election Commission earlier.

“We have already checked the allegations and found that they were not correct, and therefore the candidacy of Mr Kremlev was not blocked.

“This disinformation behaviour needs to be stopped.

“National Federations should not be misled especially a day before Presidential elections.

“It is unfair and goes against the AIBA statutes and regulations.

“I am of the opinion to introduce a disciplinary procedure against the unknown person who instigated today’s email.”

Welten concluded the latter by warning candidates that there would be “serious consequences” if either they or their representatives are found to be “indulging in a disinformation campaign”.

The alleged document and Election Committee response is the latest twist in the election campaign ahead of tomorrow's Congress.

The list of Presidential candidates has already been reduced from seven to five, following the withdrawals of Domingo Solano and Germany's Ramie Al-Masri in consecutive days.

AIBA has called for a halt in "disinformation" prior to tomorrow's Congress ©AIBA

Solano's withdrawal came just days after insidethegames revealed that the Dominican Republic Boxing Federation (FEDOBOXA), which nominated Solano for the AIBA Presidency, had been provisionally suspended on suspicion of four disciplinary breaches after it attempted to pay membership fees for nine countries so they could vote at AIBA's Congress.

The AIBA Disciplinary Commission lifted the provisional suspensions against all countries alleged to have been involved today.

The decision, seen by insidethegames, found the nine member associations "not guilty on all charges" following a hearing.

AIBA Interim President Mohamed Moustahsane, Asian Boxing Confederation head Anas Al Otaiba and Azerbaijan's Suleyman Mikayilov are among those standing for President.

Dutch Boxing Federation President Boris van der Vorst and Kremlev are also in the race.

The winner will be the first permanent President of AIBA, suspended as the Olympic governing body for the sport and stripped of any involvement in the organisation of the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 by the International Olympic Committee, since Gafur Rakhimov stood down in March 2019.

In a statement last month, the IOC warned it would "take into consideration the concerns which have been raised against some of the candidates for the AIBA Presidency and their potential impact on recognition".

More recently, IOC President Thomas Bach said this week that AIBA is "well aware" of the IOC's concerns, and that IOC chief ethics and compliance officer Pâquerette Girard -Zappelli had been in contact with the AIBA Election Committee.

Moustahsane was also named in the damning IOC Inquiry Committee report used as the basis to suspend AIBA as the Olympic governing body for the sport in June 2019.

The Moroccan was chairman of the Draw Commission for the boxing tournament at Rio 2016, with the Games marred by a corruption scandal which prompted AIBA to suspend all 36 referees and judges who officiated at the Olympics.

Kremlev was also implicated in the report from the IOC Inquiry Committee following his offer to wipe AIBA's debt in the aftermath of the decision to strip the governing body of its recognition and ban it from any involvement in organising the boxing tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

