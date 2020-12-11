Taiwanese television network to launch three channels for Tokyo 2020 coverage

Taiwanese television network ELTA TV is set to dedicate three channels to coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The National Communications Commission, the broadcasting regulator in the country, has approved ELTA TV’s application for the licence to televise the postponed Games, as reported by Taipei Times.

ELTA TV is now looking to launch three channels on July 23 next year - the day of the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony.

The channels are expected to broadcast through Chunghwa Telecom’s multimedia-on-demand system and coverage primarily aired in English.

The licences are due to run from July 23 to December 31, with the channels expected to continue televising popular sports after the Olympics finish on August 8.

ELTA TV has previously applied to create multiple channels to broadcast large sporting events, including London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Hsu Shu-ching, centre, became the fifth Chinese Taipei athlete to secure an Olympic gold medal when she triumphed in weightlifting at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

Earlier this year, ELTA TV secured a media rights deal with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to televise the Asian 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the AFC Cup and AFC Champions League, the 2023 Asian Cup and the next two editions of the AFC Under-23 Championship.

Chinese Taipei has secured 24 Olympics medals in its history including five golds.

At Rio 2016, Chinese Taipei picked up three medals, with two coming in weightlifting as Hsu Shu-ching clinched gold in the women’s 53-kilogram and Kuo Hsing-chun picked up bronze in the women’s 58kg.

There was also a bronze for the women’s archery team of Le Chien-ying, Lin Shih-chia and Tan Ya-ting.

A total of 31 competitors from nine sports are already set to represent Chinese Taipei at Tokyo 2020.