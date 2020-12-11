Lucerne 2021 managing director Urs Hunkeler emphasised the "positive aspects" of the postponement of the Winter Universiade after reaching the one-year to go milestone.

The Swiss city was originally due to host the International University Sports Federation (FISU) event from January 21 to 31 next year.

But it is now scheduled to be held from December 11 to 21 in 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are now 365 days to go before the Winter Universiade is expected to get underway and Hunkeler says organisers are looking to make the most of the delay.

"When planning a major event like this, you normally only have one chance to get everything right," he said.

"One of the positive aspects of rescheduling, without doubt, is that we have more time to use the knowledge and experience we have gained to optimise certain areas of our planning.

"What hasn’t changed is that we, just like the athletes taking part, need to make sure that we’re ready in time."

A total of 10 sporting disciplines are set to be contested at the 2021 Winter Universiade.

Events are due to be held across seven venues.

"It is an important milestone as we mark one year to go for the 30th winter edition of the FISU World University Games," said Eric Saintrond, secretary general and chief executive of FISU.

"It has taken great commitment and strong collaboration among all stakeholders to reschedule these Games.

"Now, we wish the Organising Committee all the best and pledge our full support during these last 12 months in the run-up to one of our flagship events."