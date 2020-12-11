UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has said it is awaiting further updates from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on whether any vaccines could pose complications for detecting doping.

A statement by UKAD Head of Science and Medicine, Nick Wojek, said the organisation was awaiting progress updates from WADA.

The WADA has said it is "extremely unlikely" the vaccines could violate anti-doping regulations.

“WADA is currently liaising with pharmaceutical companies and the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) to determine whether the constituents of the vaccines in development are prohibited in sport, and whether the technologies being used will pose any complications for detecting doping,” Wojek said.

“We are in regular contact with WADA to obtain progress updates.

“Whilst it is too early to make a definitive statement on any particular vaccine, WADA has already confirmed that it is extremely unlikely that the RNA or DNA sequences used for such vaccines violate anti-doping regulations.

“Equally, the risk that the excipients used for such vaccines will pose issues for clean sport and the anti-doping regulations is anticipated to be small.

“We await further updates from WADA on the matter before being able to advise athletes on the anti-doping status of any specific vaccine.”

The statement has attracted criticism from some athletes, including seven-time Para-swimming world champion Tully Kearney.

I’m actually shocked being in the ‘clinically extremely vulnerable’ group and likely to be called for vaccination soon that this has not been dealt with sooner! So do I risk potential serious illness/death from Covid or a doping ban and miss out on going to Tokyo?!?! — Tully Kearney (@TullyKearney) December 10, 2020

“I’m actually shocked being in the ‘clinically extremely vulnerable’ group and likely to be called for vaccination soon that this has not been dealt with sooner,” Kearney wrote.

“So do I risk potential serious illness/death from COVID or a doping ban and miss out on going to Tokyo?!?!”

The United Kingdom began a rollout of a coronavirus vaccine earlier this week.

UK regulators approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine last week.

Around 800,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be dispensed in the coming weeks.

Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers are listed as the top priority for vaccines in the UK.

People over 80 years of age, frontline health and social care workers are listed as the second priority.

Clinically vulnerable Paralympians are likely to be offered the vaccine soon as the UK works through its priority list.