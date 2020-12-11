The Oceania National Olympic Committee (ONOC) has held a web seminar in partnership with the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Olympic Movement Unit on the Prevention of the Manipulation of Competitions.

The seminar was held as part of World Anti-Corruption Day.

Palau’s Minister of Community and Cultural Affairs and ONOC vice-president Baklai Temengil delivered opening remarks at the seminar.

The IOC member highlighted the importance of National Olympic Committees and National federations being ready to tackle any threats to the integrity of sport.

Temengil claimed integrity was key to supporting recovery efforts from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Inclusive COVID-19 recovery can only be achieved with integrity and sport is no exception," Temengil said.

"The phenomenon of competition manipulation is a significant threat to the integrity and credibility of sports competitions and no country and no sport can be immune from this threat."

Temengil said NOCs and National Federations should take action in line with the Olympic Movement Code on the Prevention of the Manipulation of Competitions to tackle threats.

The Olympic Movement Unit on the Prevention of the Manipulation of Competitions has reportedly provided support and advice to NOCs in the region.

The unit is tasked with coordinating, supporting, monitoring and promoting the fight against competition manipulation.

Their support for NOCs has included one-on-one sessions examining core actions for organisations to take regarding their rules, education, awareness raising and intelligence.

The seminar highlighted that all accreditation-holders at next year’s Olympic Games will have to respect a Code of Conduct and the Tokyo 2020 betting rules.

Confidential reporting of suspicious behaviour, activities related to competition manipulation and infringements of the IOC Code of Ethics can be made to the IOC’s integrity hotline.

Temengil praised ONOC President Robin Mitchell for his role as a member of the Advisory Board of the Olympic Movement Unit on the Prevention of the Manipulation of Competitions.

She claimed his advisory role shows the importance of the issue to Oceania and his role has assisted in the emerging work taking ground in the region.

ONOC said the seminar aimed to encourage dialogue and exchange of ideas for the protection of integrity of sport in Oceania, as well as receive guidance on ways to detect breaches.

Further seminars are expected in the future on the issue.