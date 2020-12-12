The proposed aquatics centre and rugby training stadium for the Yekaterinburg 2023 World University Games have passed a state examination, giving plans to construct the facilities the green light.

Aquatics Palace project general contractor Sinara-Development and constructor Atomstroykompleks may now start building the facility, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

A contract was signed in August and the construction of the complex is set cost almost RUB10 billion (£103 million/$136 million/€113 million).

Construction work must be completed no later than December 30 2021, under the terms of the contract.

The Aquatics Palace will be erected in the area where the Athletes' Village is located, next to the International Exhibition Centre, with venue taking up a space of 60,000 square meters.

The Athletes' Village will occupy an area of more than 230,000m².

A training stadium for rugby for the Games was also given approval.

This rugby facility has an athletics track and can also host football.

Close to the aquatics centre, the rugby facility will be on the site of the Athletes Village' in the Novokoltsovsky district of Yekaterinburg.

Other facilities set for construction in the area include the Nikolai Karpol Volleyball Academy, a football centre, and venues for sambo and judo.

Yekaterinburg was awarded the 2023 World University Games on July 2 last year by the Executive Committee of the International University Sports Federation.

Russia will host the University Games in summer for the second time following Kazan's hosting of the Summer Universiade in 2013.

Moscow hosted the Summer Universiade in 1973 when it was part of the Soviet Union.

Yekaterinburg 2023 is scheduled to take place from August 8 to 19 in 2023.