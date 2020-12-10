Paolo Rossi, the leading scorer when Italy won the FIFA World Cup in 1982, has passed away aged 64.

Rossi inspired Italy to victory in Spain, scoring six goals in four games to win the Golden Boot and also be named player of the tournament.

As well as scoring in the final against West Germany, Rossi scored a brace against Poland in the semi-finals and a group-stage hat-trick versus Brazil.

Rossi won the Ballon d'Or that year and scored 20 goals in 48 appearances for the Azzurri, including three goals at the 1978 World Cup where Italy came fourth.

He had a long-term illness before passing away yesterday.

World Cup glory marked personal redemption for Rossi, who had been banned from football in the wake of the Totonero 1980 match-fixing scandal.

The striker insisted he was innocent throughout and had his suspension reduced from three years to two, which enabled him to play in the World Cup in Spain.

There was a moment of silence before all UEFA Europa League games tonight as a mark of respect following Rossi's passing ©Getty Images

Perugia, Rossi's club at the time, were given a five-point penalty, while AC Milan and Lazio were both relegated.

Italian Football Federation President Gabriele Gravina led the tributes to Rossi.

"The passing of Pablito is another deeply painful loss, a wound to the heart of all football fans and one which will be difficult to heal," Gravina said.

"We’ve lost a friend and an icon of Italian football.

"In spurring the national team on to success in 1982, he had Italians celebrating in squares across the country, both for him and with him. He indelibly tied his name to the Azzurri and, through his style of play, inspired numerous strikers of future generations."

Dino Zoff, Italy's goalkeeper and captain in 1982, also expressed sorrow.

His sixth and final goal during that unforgettable summer in Madrid



Ciao, Pablito 💙 pic.twitter.com/Vf2bUBMCcc — Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@azzurri) December 10, 2020

"I'm very sad," Zoff said.

"I don't know what to say, it was a bolt from the blue.

"We have always had a great relationship with Paolo, he was nice, intelligent."

Rossi was Serie A's top scorer in the 1977-1978 season with 24 goals, while playing for Vicenza.

Later in his career, with Juventus, Rossi won Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the European Cup.

There was a moment of silence before all UEFA Europa League games tonight as a mark of respect following Rossi's passing.

UEFA Executive Committee member Zbigniew Boniek, who played with Rossi at Juve, said the news had brought him to tears.

"I admit I’m crying right now," said the Polish icon.

"Paolo was in the group of my 'real friends'.

"I didn’t just win alongside you, I lived with you too."