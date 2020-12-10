Interim Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Constant Omari will oversee the organisation's latest General Assembly tomorrow, which will include updates on next year's elective Congress and upcoming tournaments.

Omari was placed in temporary charge last month following CAF President Ahmad receiving a five-year ban from the FIFA Ethics Committee.

Ahmad has been accused of ethics breaches, including the mismanagement of funds during his turbulent four-year term at the helm of CAF.

The Madagascan official has vowed to appeal the sanction at the Court of Arbitration for Sport and has claimed the FIFA Ethics Committee expedited his ban to prevent him from being re-elected President of the African body.

The election is scheduled to take place next year.

Ahmed Yahya, President of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe are among those seeking the CAF Presidency.

Jacques Anouma, Honorary President of the Ivorian Football Federation, and Augustin Senghor, President of the Senegalese Football Federation, are also standing for the role, while Tunisian Football Federation President Wadie Jary declared his intention to be a candidate in October.

Ahmad had claimed to have the support of 46 of the CAF's 54 associations prior to his suspension.

An update on the Elective Congress, scheduled for March, should be given during tomorrow's General Assembly at the Marriot Hotel in Zamalek, Egypt.

Omari will oversee the General Assembly, with the first vice-president assuming the Interim Presidency after Ahmad's ban.

The General Assembly is expected to include updates on preparations for the African Nations Championship in Cameroon, which was moved from 2020 to 2021, and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast, following site visits.

Further details are expected regarding the development of the CAF Women's Champions League.

Constant Omari is the interim President of CAF ©Getty Images

The maiden edition of the tournament is expected to feature eight teams, including two from the host nation.

Qualifiers in six CAS zones will determine the other finalists.

The eight qualified teams will be drawn into two groups of four teams, followed by a knockout stage.

The competition will be held annually and during the second half of the year.

Following the first edition, subsequent competitions will feature one host representative and the defending champions taking part.

The CAF is expected to welcome bids to host the tournament, while the status of the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations, Beach Soccer competition and 2023 age group events will also be outlined.

The CAF is due to confirm the date and venues of the 2020 and 2021 CAF Total Super Cup competitions.

An update is also expected to be provided on a legal dispute with Lagardère Sports.

CAF last year terminated a 12-year rights deal with Lagardère, which was due to expire in 2028.

An Honorary CAF President motion is also included on the agenda of the General Assembly.