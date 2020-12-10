The International Judo Federation (IJF) has announced the launch of an online festival featuring top athletes, coaches and programmes from the sport.

Scheduled to take place on December 27, JUDOFEST 2020 aims to end the year on a high following the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is due to include various panel discussions on a variety of judo-related topics.

One of these will be "Judoka on the Olympics", which will feature the world's best and current judokas and former greats, who will discuss their preparations for the Olympic Games and what it means to be a top athlete.

Current athletes will focus on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which were rescheduled to 2021 because of COVID-19 and are now set to take place from July 23 to August 8.

Judokas preparing for Tokyo 2020 are set to speak about what is needed to be a top athlete in one of the panel discussions ©Getty Images

Another discussion will be on the topic "The Future of Judo", which will be debated by judo legends.

Athletes, doctors and IJF officials will also talk about how the sport was affected by COVID-19 and how it adapted, in a discussion called "Judo in a Pandemic".

A fourth panel called "Judo for the World" will showcase what the IJF and the further community does around the world in conflict areas and schools.

A question and answer session will follow regarding the rules of judo, which will be explained by refereeing director Daniel Lascau.

Live demonstrations will also be provided by Neil Adams.

The IJF's first annual Judo Awards have also been announced, but a date for the event is yet to be determined.

Accolades will be voted on by the public and given to athletes, as well as for ippons and other initiatives.