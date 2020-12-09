Centro Caribe Sports set for inspection visits before choosing new host of 2022 Games

Centro Caribe Sports has been advised to visit both San Salvador and Mayagüez before choosing a new host for the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Games.

That advice, offered to the Centro Caribe Sports Executive Bureau, came from its Future Venues Commission.

Headed by Centro Caribe Sports first vice-president Jimena Saldaña, the Future Venues Commission delivered a second report on the search for a replacement host for the 2022 Games.

Panama withdrew as host in July because of the coronavirus pandemic, drawing an angry response from Centro Caribe Sports President Luis Mejia Oviedo.

Oviedo said he was "surprised and disappointed that the authorities did not have the professionalism to even coordinate such important information with our organisation", as the decision was relayed to the media before the body responsible for the event.

The Centro Caribe Sports Executive Bureau received a second report from the Future Venues Commission ©Centro Caribe Sports

El Salvador's capital and Mayagüez in Puerto Rico both stepped in as potential replacement hosts, and it is now a straight battle between the two.

Mayagüez hosted the event in 2010, and would largely be able to use the same facilities, while San Salvador did so in 2002 and 1935.

As well as the recommendation to visit both bid locations for an inspection, a timeline for choosing a new host has also been laid out, with a decision expected to be made in January.

The Executive Bureau met remotely due to the pandemic, and that could make visiting Mayagüez and San Salvador more difficult than it usually would be.

The Central American and Caribbean Games have been held every four years since 1998, with Barranquilla in Colombia staging the last edition of the event in 2018.