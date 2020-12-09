A total of 33 national teams are expected to compete at the European Taekwondo Championships for Olympic Weight Categories.

Two days of competition are scheduled to begin tomorrow at the Hotel Hills Venue in Sarajevo.

The event will be a rare competition for Europe’s top taekwondo athletes following a year disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

World Taekwondo Europe says 33 teams have registered athletes to compete in Sarajevo, including the Refugee Taekwondo Athletes team.

"The Taekwondo Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina is organising the European Taekwondo Championship for the first time," said Samir Šarić, Organising Committee chair.

"Thirty-three countries have applied, which is a great honour and pleasure for us as organisers, especially in these difficult moments that have befallen the whole world.

"Although we had a number of organisational challenges, we managed to overcome obstacles and we are ready for tomorrow's start of the championship.

"I am of the opinion that this championship will be one of the best organised so far."

A series of measures have been introduced to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission at the event.

Participants will have to produce a negative test on arrival to Bosnia, which will be valid on the first day of competition.

A protective mask has been made mandatory attire at all times, with the exception of during medals, warm-ups and competition.

Teams have also been weighed to a schedule to avoid unnecessary gatherings.

Prior to their competition, athletes will be taken to a warm-up area where their temperature will be taken, along with that of their coach.

They will receive electronic equipment and go through a disinfection zone.

Preparations for the competition were praised by officials ©Facebook/Taekwondo Europe

Movement around the competition hall will be conducted in a one-way system, while close contact, such as shaking hands, hugging and kissing, has been prohibited.

The European Championships will be held without spectators.

"I convey the greetings of the President of the World Taekwondo Federation Sakis Pragalos, and I would like to thank the organising committee for creating an opportunity for taekwondoists," said World Taekwondo Europe delegate Ali Sağirkaya.

"This is one of the first events since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Taekwondo Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina has organised excellent protocols, and although they have not had experience with organising European Championships in taekwondo, I must point out that the preparations and organisation so far are much better than other countries that have had the opportunity to organise this prestigious competition."

Bulgarian capital Sofia is currently scheduled to host the European Olympic taekwondo qualifier on January 30 and 31 next year.