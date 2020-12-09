Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa admits there are "difficult decisions still to be made" following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of the organisation conceded there was "still so much financial instability" caused by the global health crisis but he is cautiously optimistic for a "brighter and better" 2021.

Shaikh Salman was speaking during the AFC Congress where he praised the Asian football family for the way they faced challenges in "a year like no other".

The Congress approved the audited accounts for 2019 as well as the revised budget for 2020, and passed amendments to the statutes in a bid to display the "greatest level of governance and integrity".

"There are difficult decisions still to be made," said Shaikh Salman.

"There is still so much financial instability due to COVID-19 and we are working hard to ensure that the AFC's finances are secured to fulfil our vision for the game in Asia.

"Of course, it has affected our stakeholders, our sponsors and media partners but we thank them for having faith in the AFC and their continued support for the game in Asia.

"Good governance, prudent financial management, as seen in our accounts and budgets, as well as our stronger unity will see us through to a brighter and better 2021."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was among those to join the AFC Congress which was held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shaikh Salman felt the organisation had maintained its focus and belief during "unprecedented and uncertain" times.

"Yes, there have been challenges," he said.

"The AFC was the first confederation to postpone its matches in the face of the pandemic, but we showed strong leadership and also a recognition of what was important in life.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined the online Congress as AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa spoke of the challenges faced by the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

"Tough decisions had to be made.

"It is never easy postponing any events, but we have come through stronger as we were able to draw on the solidarity and unity that Asian football is famous for.

"In June, the FIFA Council awarded the joint bid - a historic bid - by Australia and New Zealand the right to stage the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023.

"It was a cross confederation bid with a single purpose to stage the greatest FIFA Women's World Cup in history."

Shaikh Salman praised the integrity of the Japan Football Association for withdrawing its bid to stage the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which boosted fellow AFC member Australia, and expressed his delight over the country being awarded the rights to host next year's FIFA Club World Cup.

He also thanked the Qatar Football Association and the country's authorities for implementing COVID-19 health protocols which allowed the AFC Champions League to be played in Doha.

The final is due to be staged on December 19.

"It was important to put Asian football back on the field for the MAs (Member Associations), teams, players, fans, officials and commercial and broadcast partners," said Shaikh Salman.

"We could not have achieved so much without your support."

Shaikh Salman congratulated the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association (NMIFA) on becoming the 47th full member association of the AFC.

The Congress approved the application of the NMIFA, which has been an associate member of the AFC since July 2009.

"We are proud to welcome the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association as the newest ordinary member of the AFC family," added Shaikh Salman.

"Under the leadership of NMIFA President Jerry Tan, I have no doubts that the game will continue to scale greater heights."