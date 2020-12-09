World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue says he has been "hugely inspired" by the first staging of the Online World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships as the competition reaches its climax.

More than 1,500 athletes from 98 countries have taken part in the inaugural event which was launched after the World Poomsae Championships - scheduled to be held in Herning in Denmark - were cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual competition has been split in two, with the Online WT G2 Poomsae Championships only open to elite athletes and the Open Poomsae Championships available to family members of all ages in pairs and teams.

The elite finals of the 12 recognised poomsae categories began on December 7 and are scheduled to take place each day until December 12.

Streamed live on the World Taekwondo website and social media platforms, athletes from 30 countries are battling it out for glory.

There are also two freestyle categories which will involve 16 participants from 12 nations with entries submitted on pre-recorded video.

A total of 56 athletes from 17 countries will compete in the open finals, with the participants submitting their video entries between December 7 and 11 to allow for two days of judging by the referees.

The videos are expected to be published on the World Taekwondo YouTube channel, with the three family categories appearing on December 14 and cadet, junior and freestyle divisions on December 15.

The Open Poomsae Championships feature seven categories, including the family pair where the participants must be from the same family but of two different generations.

Family teams A comprises of three family members of two different generations and family teams B will consist of three family members of three different generations.

There is also male and female cadet and junior categories.

"We have been hugely inspired by the first-ever Online World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships," said Choue.

"We have enjoyed all kinds of taekwondo; elite athletes under 30 years old all the way through to over 65 and taekwondo enthusiasts competing alongside grandparents and grandchildren.

"The World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships has reinforced what an open and accessible sport taekwondo is.

"We wish all the finalists the very best of luck but no matter the result they have reminded us all that whatever our age, our gender or our skill level we can all remain active and have fun."