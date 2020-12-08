Birmingham City Council is set to approve a £2 million ($2.7 million/€2.2 million) fund to help residents across the city feel part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Council leader Ian Ward said Birmingham 2022 was viewed as a "Games for everyone" and reckoned this money was "all about making that a reality".

The Celebrating Communities Small Grants Funding Scheme is due to go before cabinet members on December 15 and is part of a wider £6 million ($8 million/ €6.6 million) package assembled by the Council to maximise the legacy of hosting the Games.

If approved, grants will be available to run initiatives which deliver one of the three themes - "Getting Active", "Ready, Steady, Fun" and "Celebrating Culture".

The Council said the scheme will run in two rounds from April 2021 with funding allocated across the city’s 69 wards using a formula that "takes into account local deprivation date and the size of the ward".

Wards with one councillor would receive between £11,100 ($14,817/€12,235) and £17,500 ($23,360/€19,290), while those with two would secure between £22,200 ($29,640/€24,475) and £35,000 ($46,730/€38,595).

"The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have been described as a Games for everyone – this fund is all about making that a reality," said Ward.

"We want everyone in every ward of the city to come together and have a chance to embrace our status as a proud host city, and there are plenty of ways that this can be done by our communities.

Projects that encourage communities to get active could benefit from funding boosts ahead of Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

"Sometimes these plans will require small amounts of money to make them happen.

"We hope this Celebrating Communities fund will help unlock some of the local ambition and help make the events of 2022 memorable for the people of Birmingham for many years to come and help them experience the benefits the Games will bring."

Of the remaining £4 million ($5.3 million/€4.4 million) that forms the wider £6 million set aside by the Council to help communities embrace the Games, £2 million has already been approved for the Creative Communities Small Grants Fund.

According to the Council, the final £2 million will be targeted at supporting learning, equalities and physical activity and be the subject of a separate cabinet report by the end of March 2021.

Plans were in place to build a £500 million ($664 million/€550 million) Athletes' Village on the former Birmingham City University site in Perry Barr, providing accommodation for 6,500 athletes and team officials.

But the Athletes’ Village was scrapped in August after a review into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic found it could not be delivered on time.

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled to run from July 28 to August 8 in 2022 and will be the first major multi-sport event to offer more medals for women than men.