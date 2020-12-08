Young Qatari athletes including Youth Olympic Games gold medallists have been named onto a new working group created by the Doha 2030 Asian Games bid committee.

Doha 2030 said its youth working group would "ensure that Asia’s future sports stars, ambassadors and fans are at the very heart of Doha’s plans for a welcoming and inclusive Asian Games".

It includes the likes of Owab Barro and Abdulaziz Mohammed, who won gold in the 110 metres hurdles and 200m, respectively, at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

Former junior weightlifting world champion Fares Ibrahim, who competed at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, is among the other athletes on the working group.

Doha 2030 claim the group "will help to define the role that the young participants would undertake in the Athletes’ Village" following the conclusion of its planned youth camp, which will begin prior to the Games if the Qatari capital sees off Riyadh to land the hosting rights for the event.

Doha 2030 has added a host of young athletes to a new working group ©Doha 2030

"Doha 2030 is delighted to have such a diverse, enthusiastic and talented group of young people supporting our bid," said Doha 2030 chief executive Jassim Rashid Al-Buenain.

"The youth working group has a critical role to play in ensuring that Doha 2030 truly represents Asia’s young people.

"In 2030 these young people will be Asia’s sports stars, volunteers, ambassadors, spectators and fans, and so it is vital that we deliver a forward-thinking Games that meets the needs and priorities of this modern and innovative generation.

"We will work with the Youth Working Group to further develop our plans for the Doha 2030 youth camp.

"The youth camp will be an important legacy project of Doha 2030 and will contribute to ensuring the Games promotes unity and inclusivity across Asia."

The host city for 2030 is set to be elected at the OCA General Assembly in Muscat in Oman on December 16.