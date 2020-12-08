Radio France has become the official radio partner in the country for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and the 2024 Olympics in Paris after reaching an agreement with Discovery.

The French public service broadcaster has acquired the non-exclusive radio rights for Paris 2024 as part of the deal with Discovery, the owner of Eurosport.

Discovery holds the exclusive multimedia rights for 50 countries and territories in Europe through to the 2024 Games in the French capital under its agreement with the International Olympic Committee.

"By becoming the official radio for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Radio France is committed to ensuring that this historic event and its preparations can be experienced by all French people, free of charge, throughout the country," said Radio France President and chief executive Sibyle Veil.

Radio France devient radio officielle des Jeux Olympiques de #Tokyo2021 et de #Paris2024 !

👉Les antennes de Radio France vous feront vivre les Jeux depuis leurs préparatifs jusqu’à la compétition. De l’expertise sportive et de la passion en perspective !https://t.co/ZrlPQRuiuj pic.twitter.com/TlAfTvBQ87 — Radio France (@radiofrance) December 7, 2020

"Like culture, sport plays an essential role in our society and the public service will support, through its coverage of the Olympic Games, everyone in sport, whether professional or amateur, female or male, able-bodied or disabled."

Vincent Rodriguez, director of sports for Radio France, also welcomed the deal.

"After Tokyo 2020 next year, Radio France listeners will be able to experience the highlights of the preparation and the events of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and of course those of Paris 2024," said Rodriguez.

"Our teams will be mobilised as closely as possible to follow athletes and all those involved in the Olympic Games, allowing all of our audiences to experience this exceptional adventure at the heart of the event."

It had previously been announced that France Télévisions would sub-license exclusive free-to-air audio-visual rights to the 2022 and 2024 Olympic Games from Discovery.