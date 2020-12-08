Hungary's two-time world junior canoeing champion Andras Redl has been given a four-year ban after testing positive for EPO.

The 19-year-old failed an out-of-competition drugs test for the red blood cell booster, which was conducted by the Hungarian Anti-Doping Agency, in July.

He will now be banned from July 23 of this year to July 22 in 2024, the International Canoe Federation (ICF) said.

The timeframe covers the rearranged Tokyo 2020 Olympics next year and ends just four days before Paris 2024 begins, ruling Redl out of the Games in the French capital as well.

He won gold medals in the junior K1 500 metres and 1000m at the ICF Under-23 and Junior Canoe Sprint World Championships in Romania last year.

Dr. Don McKenzie, the chairman of the ICF's Medical and Anti-Doping Committee, said Redl's case should act as a warning to other up-and-coming athletes.

The International Canoe Federation hope the case will act as a warning to young athletes ©Getty Images

"Young athletes who might consider taking performance enhancing substances to possibly give them extra strength and speed need to understand the serious consequences attached to such actions," the Canadian said.

"Not only will they be caught, and as a result have their sporting careers ruined, but there are also serious health implications, especially for younger athletes.

"The news of a positive test result from a teenage athlete from Hungary underlines the importance of our anti-doping education programme.

"There can be no excuses for any athlete, coach or medical personnel involved in doping."

Redl can appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days.