World Athletics has revealed it is "disappointed" at the omission of a cross country event at the Paris 2024 Olympics but is set to "develop" the mixed gender race walk that has been added to the Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the Executive Board's approval of the Paris 2024 programme yesterday.

There were 41 applications made for new medal events from a range of sports, but these were all rejected.

The IOC claimed limiting the overall number of events is a key element in curbing the growth of the Olympic programme, as well as additional costs.

Subsequently, there is set to be an overall athlete quota of 10,500, significantly less than the 11,091 competitors that had been expected, with exactly 50 per cent male and female participation.

A final programme of 329 events will feature at Paris 2024, down from 339 from Tokyo 2020.

The World Athletics proposal to include cross country on the Olympic programme for the first time since Paris 1924 was rejected.

The race walk programme was also considered, with the men's 50 kilometre event cut with a view to replacing it with the mixed gender competition.

"Cross country is an exciting and fast growing sport around the world so we are clearly disappointed it will not feature at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, even more so given the heritage of cross country in France at the Paris 1924 Olympic Games," a statement from World Athletics said.

"However, we have developed what we believe is a really exciting mixed relay product and have been encouraged by the commitment from the IOC that they will continue to work with us to realise our vision of seeing cross country in a future Olympic Games.

"Regarding the long race walk, we will consult with our athletes and Competition Commission to develop an event that is able to feature both men and women.

"The IOC has suggested this could be any mixed gender event using any current venue, however we are only considering a mixed gender race walk event."

World Athletics have to confirm the mixed gender event by May 31 next year.

World Sailing chief executive David Graham said the governing body is "looking forward" to working with the IOC and Paris 2024 on the mixed offshore event ©World Sailing

Approval was given for World Sailing's new mixed kiteboarding and mixed 470 events, which will replace the men's and women's 470 classes.

A decision has been postponed over the mixed offshore event, which was due to replace the men's finn.

The IOC said this will allow the assessment of the key considerations around the cost, safety and security of the athletes.

Like athletics, a specific event proposal is due to be decided by May 31.

"We're looking forward to continuing our close collaboration with the IOC and the Paris 2024 Organising Committee to answer the important questions on the mixed offshore event to ensure safety and security of the world's best sailors," said World Sailing chief executive David Graham.

"Offshore sailing is an exciting way of showcasing the sport and engaging fans worldwide with the thrill of adventure, esport integration and sailors battling the elements.

"Marseille will be a perfect venue for the Paris 2024 Olympic sailing competition, and we're excited to progress the development of our sport with the IOC and Paris 2024.

"It is obviously disappointing to receive an athlete quota reduction, but this has impacted many sports, not just sailing.

"We appreciate the difficult decisions the IOC had to make in order to deliver the requirements set out in IOC Agenda 2020."

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) had requested the retaining of the current Olympic gymnastics events on the programme and proposed the inclusion of parkour, acrobatic gymnastics and aerobic gymnastics.

The suggested disciplines were rejected but the FIG is set to work with the IOC and Paris 2024 to use parkour as part of a youth-focused engagement plan, with the sport first created in the French capital.

Parkour was rejected as a medal event for Paris 2024 but will be used as part of a youth engagement plan ©Getty Images

"With the emergence of new sports and the efforts made to keep the Games on a human scale for host cities, nothing must be taken for granted," said FIG President Morinari Watanabe.

"We thank the IOC for recognising through this decision that gymnastics events are instrumental in the attractiveness of the Games."

A new format for the modern pentathlon was approved for Paris 2024, with all five disciplines set to take place over 90 minutes.

An elimination system will be in place that results in only 12 athletes taking part in each final.

The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) had its proposal for a mixed relay rejected, however.

"Of course we are all disappointed that our modern pentathlon mixed relay will not be a part of the 2024 Games as a third medal event," said UIPM President Dr Klaus Schormann.

"We have worked very hard on our mixed relay and it has been a popular feature of all three Youth Olympic Games to date.

"We appreciate that all International Federations have been unsuccessful in their applications for additional medal events for Paris 2024.

"This setback only sharpens our resolve to continue innovating and reshaping modern pentathlon for future generations.

"The sport created by Baron Pierre de Coubertin continues to represent the most complete examination of any athlete competing in the Olympic Games, while offering spectators more excitement and a better showcase for each of the pentathlon disciplines.

"Our new modern pentathlon format is strongly aligned to these two principles - it will dramatically improve the experience of viewers and spectators while retaining the essence of the sport."

The full programme for Paris 2024 can be read here.