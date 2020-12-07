The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has relayed concerns the organisation has with some of the candidates standing to become President of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) to the panel overseeing the election.

IOC President Thomas Bach claimed AIBA was "well aware" with the concerns it has expressed over those running to succeed Gafur Rakhimov as the head of the embattled body.

Bach said Pâquerette Girard -Zappelli, the body's chief ethics and compliance officer, had been in contact with the AIBA Election Committee ahead of Saturday's (December 12) vote.

In a statement last month, the IOC said it would "take into consideration the concerns which have been raised against some of the candidates for the AIBA Presidency and their potential impact on recognition".

The IOC did not directly name any of the seven officials who have been approved as candidates by the Election Committee.

AIBA Election Committee chairman Bernhard Welten had urged the IOC to "formally share its concerns" with the panel.

Two of the candidates - AIBA Interim President Mohamed Moustahsane and Russian Boxing Federation secretary general Umar Kremlev - were named in the report from the IOC Inquiry Committee, which led to AIBA being suspended as the Olympic governing body for the sport and stripped it of any involvement in organising the boxing event at Tokyo 2020.

A new President of AIBA is due to be elected on Saturday ©Getty Images

insidethegames revealed last week that honorary vice-president Domingo Solano's candidacy was in doubt after the AIBA Disciplinary Commission provisionally suspended the Dominican Republic, which nominated him for President, on suspicion of rule breaches including corruption.

The interim decision from the commission came after insidethegames revealed allegations the Dominican Republic Boxing Federation had attempted to pay the dues of nine National Federations so they can vote in the Congress.

Allegations of election and ethics rule breaches have also been made against Moustahsane in the lead-up to the election, the outcome of which AIBA hope will help restore its status with the IOC.

The Moroccan was also chairman of the Draw Commission for the boxing tournament at Rio 2016, where a corruption scandal prompted AIBA to suspend all 36 referees and judges who officiated at the Games.

Kremlev was also implicated in the report from the IOC Inquiry Committee following his offer to wipe AIBA's debt.

Asian Boxing Confederation head Anas Al Otaiba and Azerbaijan's Suleyman Mikayilov both served on the Executive Committee under Rakhimov, who stepped down in March 2019 following allegations he was involved in heroin trafficking, which he denies.

Dutch Boxing Federation head Boris van der Vorst and Germany's Ramie Al-Masri are the other officials standing in the election.