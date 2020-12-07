US marathon trials winner Tuliamuk hopes to race at Tokyo 2020 after pregnancy

The winner of the United States Olympic Marathon Trials women's race, Aliphine Tuliamuk, looks set to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, after she gives birth.

Tuliamuk decided, along with her partner and former distance runner Tim Gannon, to have a child following the postponement of the Games, while also relying on the autumn marathons in 2020 to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to NBC Sports, she mentioned that her initial plan was to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and then the New York City Marathon in November this year before starting a family, but the Olympics postponement to 2021 gave the 31-year-old more time.

"It was a risky move," said Tuliamuk.

"The window we had was very small because we had to make sure [to have enough] time, after having the baby, to train [for the Olympics]."

Athletes have done it before, including compatriot Kara Goucher who had her son in September 2010, before finishing fifth in the Boston Marathon nearly seven months later, also racing over the half marathon distance less than four months after giving birth.

Britain's former marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe had her daughter in January 2007, before winning the New York City Marathon in November.

"One thing that I've been craving in this period is to hear stories of women who were having families and still planning to get back into competitive sports," added Tuliamuk.

"I'm so excited that I am going to be one of these women that other women will look up to because we need role models."

Kenyan-born, Tuliamuk moved to the US 10 years ago to attend Wichita State University.

She made her marathon debut in May 2015 and earned her citizenship in April 2016.

Tuliamuk booked her place on the US team after a close battle with Molly Seidel, winning by just eight seconds - the smallest margin in women's trials history - with the pair now being joined in Tokyo by Sally Kipyego.

She hopes to be back at full-on training on May 1, with the Tokyo Games currently scheduled for July 23 to August 8 2021.

It is expected that she will give birth in January.