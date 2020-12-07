Four Indian badminton players test positive for coronavirus after wedding

Indian badminton players Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and RMV Gurusai Dutt have tested positive for coronavirus, following the latter's wedding.

According to the Press Trust of India, the four players came into contact with a friend at the wedding on November 25, who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The players were then tested for the virus and were found to be positive.

The quartet are now isolating at their homes, away from the Gopichand Academy where the Indian team is based.

London 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal was also tested after attending the wedding.

Nehwal, who is married to Kashyap, tested negative.

"The players took the RT-PCR test as a precautionary measure a few days back after one of them was showing very mild symptoms," a member of the Gopichand Academy told the Press Trust of India.

"Kashyap, Guru, Prannoy and Pranaav returned positive.

"However Guru's wife Amulya Gulapalli and Saina Nehwal have tested negative."



Tests were reportedly conducted on all members of the Gopichand Academy, due to Kashyap, Prannoy and Chopra training at the facility.

In October, Lakshya Sen, Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey were prevented from travelling to the SaarLorLux Open after they came into contact with a member of their team who tested positive for COVID-19.

Kashyap and Nehwal, the husband and wife duo, both elected not to travel to the BWF Denmark Open in October.

The pair claimed travelling to Denmark was "not worth the risk" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kashyap and Nehwal said they planned to resume competing in January, when the Asian leg of the BWF Tour is due to get underway.

Kashyap, Prannoy and Chopra are all Commonwealth Games gold medallists.

Kashyap won the men's singles title at Glasgow 2014, while Prannoy and Chopra secured gold medals in the mixed team event at Gold Coast 2018.