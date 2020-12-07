FIVB to hold virtual Congress after abandoning plans to stage in-person meeting in Thailand

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has confirmed its World Congress next year will be held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The gathering of the FIVB membership had been due to take place in Phuket in Thailand between January 27 and 29, but has now been rescheduled for February 5 to 7.

In a statement, the FIVB said it had made the decision to move the Congress from an in-person to an entirely remote event "in light of the significant rise in COVID-19 cases and travel restrictions still in place around the world".

"The FIVB would like to thank the Thailand Volleyball Association for all their collaborative efforts in hosting the FIVB World Congress," said FIVB President Ary Graça.

"Unfortunately, we now have to move this important meeting online.

"Following the successful hosting of four Continental Confederations' General Assemblies virtually, we are confident that we can host a world-class and seamless event using state-of-the-art technology, including a robust and secure voting system."

FIVB President Ary Graça said the decision to hold the Congress online was unfortunate ©Getty Images

The next FIVB Board of Administration meeting will now be held after the FIVB World Congress at a later date in 2021, the FIVB added.

Elections for the FIVB Board are scheduled to take place during the Congress.

It will not include a Presidential election as Brazil's Ary Graça is midway through an eight-year term having been re-elected in 2016.

The Board elections will be the first to be held with an "integrity check" on every candidate.

The integrity check was adopted into the FIVB statutes last year following approval at the FIVB Congress in Cancun in 2018.