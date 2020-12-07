AOC becomes signatory of UN Sports for Climate Action Framework

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has become a signatory of the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework.

In signing the framework, the AOC has committed to its five principles.

This includes providing an education on climate action, making systematic efforts to promote greater environmental responsibility, reducing negative impact on the climate, promoting sustainable, responsible consumption and advocating for climate action through communication.

AOC members will be encouraged to promote environmental protection themselves and make it one of the pillars of the Olympic Movement in Australia.

"We know climate change has a big impact on sport," said AOC chief executive Matt Carroll.

"The impact on playing surfaces, infrastructure and cancellations due to weather extremes to name just a few.

"We also know that sport contributes to climate change, so sport has an obligation to adapt our operations to achieve climate neutrality.

"Sports are dependent on domestic and international travel, energy use, construction, catering and the procurement of a range of goods and services.

"By implementing sustainability strategies, sport can make a significant contribution to mitigating climate change."

The AOC has committed to making systematic efforts to promote greater environmental responsibility ©Getty Images

The AOC has appointed an executive to develop and plan strategies for the operational implementation of the framework.

It will also work with member sports on their own strategies and action plans.

"The Olympic Movement has both a duty and an opportunity to contribute actively to global sustainability in line with our vision: 'Building a better world through sport'," Carroll added.

"As signatories to the Framework, the AOC is supporting the goals of the Paris Agreement and committing to taking positive and practical action for sustainability."

A number of other organisations have joined the framework this year, including the Brazilian Olympic Committee and Cape Verde National Olympic Committee.

World Archery, the International Judo Federation and the International Federation of Teqball are among others to have signed over the past months.