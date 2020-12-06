Wooldridge beats Fontaine to be elected new World Squash Federation President

Zena Wooldridge has been elected World Squash Federation President following the organisation's Annual General Meeting (AGM), defeating incumbent Jacques Fontaine.

A record 64 member federations attended the virtual AGM, where Wooldridge was voted in to serve a four-year term.

Hailing from England, Wooldridge is the 10th WSF President and the second woman to hold the post.

Four years ago, Wooldridge lost out in the Presidential election against Fontaine in a controversial recount, after having initially been declared the winner.

The pair tied on the recount, before the Frenchman won on a rerun.

This time around, Wooldridge was successful.

Wooldridge previously spent six years as President of the European Squash Federation, between 2013 and 2019.

"It has been a real honour to serve as WSF President for the past four years and I would like to thank all member nations for their support," said the departing Fontaine.

"I would like to wish Zena and the newly elected Board the best of luck in the future.

"I will be following the progress of the sport closely in the coming years."

Two new vice-presidents were elected at the AGM, while Pablo Serna was elected for a second term for four years.

Serna is a former President of the Colombia Squash Federation.

Jacques Fontaine leaves his role as World Squash Federation President after four years ©WSF

Egypt's former world number one Karim Darwish and Debendranath Sarangi, President of the Squash Rackets Federation of India, are the new WSF vice-presidents, and have been given terms of four and two years respectively.

They will work alongside existing vice-president Sarah Fitz-Gerald, who was elected to the position in 2016.

The Australian is a five-time world champion.

Malaysian Huang Ying How has stepped down following a four-year term, while Peter Lasusa stepped down from his role as vice-president in August due to ill health.

"I am delighted to welcome Karim and Debendranath onto the Board and I truly believe they will be superb additions to a strong team," said the newly-appointed Wooldridge.

"I believe squash fits modern lifestyles so well and is well-suited to new technological developments such as InteractiveSQUASH.

"So we have a strong platform in place to do some really exciting things with squash and accelerate the development of the sport around the world, and I look forward to working with all stakeholders over the next four years."

This AGM was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.