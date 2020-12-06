Former Latvian Olympic Committee (LOK) President Aldons Vrubļevskis has been awarded the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Pierre de Coubertin medal.

Vrubļevskis received the medal from IOC Executive Board member and International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation President Ivo Ferriani at a ceremony in Sigulda.

The medal is awarded by the IOC "to those athletes, former athletes, sports promoters, sporting officials and others who exemplify the spirit of sportsmanship in Olympic events or through exceptional service to the Olympic Movement".

Vrubļevskis had held senior roles at the LOK for 32 years before he decided not to seek re-election as President in February.

The medal was inaugurated in 1964 and named in honour of founder of the IOC Pierre de Coubertin ©Getty Images

He had served as LOK President since 2004 and was secretary general from 1988 to 2004.

Vrubļevskis decided not to run for a fifth term at the helm of the Latvian body for "personal reasons".

He has been succeeded by Žoržs Tikmers, who was elected LOK President in July.

Legendary Czech athlete Emil Zátopek and Italy's Eugenio Monti are among the others to have been given the medal, inaugurated in 1964 and named in honour of the founder of the IOC Pierre de Coubertin.