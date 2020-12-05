ONOC holds online General Assembly as financial report and Quadrennial Plan approved

Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) has held its first-ever virtual General Assembly, with delegates convening online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

An audited financial report, the ONOC President's annual report and an ONOC Quadrennial Plan were all approved, while updates on the postponed Olympics and the work of assortment ONOC commissions were also delivered.

The event began with communications and visibility officer Inoke Bainimarama leading a prayer.

A message from International Olympic Committee (IOC) President followed shortly after.

"What a year it has been", Bach told ONOC delegates.

While accepting that "our world has changed dramatically", Bach praised how National Olympic Committees (NOCs) have worked to "strengthen the role of sport in society".

Support for the postponed Olympics was "tangible throughout my recent visit to Tokyo", Bach said, and he expressed confidence in staging a "safe and secure" Games.

Bach also urged the delegates to encourage their athletes to continue preparing for Tokyo 2020, and outlined how the IOC has recently increased the Olympic Solidarity budget.

"Here I would like to congratulate your President and our friend Robin Mitchell, who in his capacity as chair of the Olympic Solidarity Commission played a crucial role to make this remarkable outcome possible.

"This is a very strong demonstration of our solidarity in action."

The IOC President also once more thanked organisers of the Cook Islands Games, which he termed an "important signal for all of us in the Olympic Movement" that multi-sport events can be staged despite the pandemic.

John Coates, chair of the IOC Coordination Commission for Tokyo 2020, gave delegates an update on preparations for the Games ©Getty Images

The "strong partnership" enjoyed by the IOC and ONOC was additionally praised by Bach.

During his speech, ONOC President Mitchell said that all ONOC members were represented during a pre-General Assembly roll call and thanked those in attendance for joining the virtual gathering.

The audited financial report and draft of the ONOC Quadrennial Plan for 2021 to 2024 had both been discussed in workshops over the previous days and recommended for approval, so approving them proved a formality.

The remainder of the virtual General Assembly was dominated by various groups giving updates on their work, including the ONOC Athletes' Commission.

Athletes' Commission chair Karo Lelai picked out the New Zealand and Australian Athletes' Commissions for particular praise for their work, while the adoption of a new charter by the Solomon Islands Athletes' Commission was also identified as a positive development.

Olympic Solidarity director James Macleod also discussed Olympic Solidarity's plan for the next four-year Olympic cycle.

A session designed to help NOCs with planning applications for Olympic Solidarity support was also delivered as part of the overall General Assembly programme.

The ONOC Medical Commission, Equality Commission, International Relations Commission and Education Commission all offered updates.

Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates, who chairs the IOC's Coordination Commission for Tokyo 2020, offered the assembled delegates a detailed picture of preparations for the Games.

Pacific Games Council (PGC) chief executive Andrew Minogue also took charge of the online meeting at one stage to offer an update on preparations for the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games and the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in the Northern Mariana Islands.

How PGC activities have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, including the Executive Board decision to suspend the bidding process for the 2027 Games, also came into focus.