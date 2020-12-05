Georgy Bryusov has been appointed acting director of the Centre of Sports Preparation (CPS) for Russian national teams, following the arrest of Alexander Kravtsov.

Former Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) President Kravtsov was placed under house arrest last month.

He was later moved back to a pre-trial detention centre, having reportedly breached the terms of his house arrest.

Kravtsov has been accused of employing and paying a salary to several people who did not carry out any work

It is alleged the amount paid out came to more than RUB14 million (£140,000/€160,000/$185,000).

He has been charged with "misappropriation or embezzlement on an especially large scale", which carries a maximum sentence of 10-years in prison.

Kravtsov has denied the charges.

The Russian Sports Ministry has confirmed Bryusov, first vice-president of the Russian Wrestling Federation, has now taken acting charge of the CPS.

Oleg Matytsin, Russian Sports Minister, claimed Bryusov’s experience was well suited to the position.

Alexander Kravtsov, left, was arrested in September ©Getty Images

He told the Russian state news agency TASS that a decision on Kravtsov’s position would likely be made in 2021.

“The decision to invite him to the position of acting director was made taking into account his professional, sports and life experience,” Matytsin said.

“I believe that his knowledge and communication skills will allow at least not to reduce the efficiency of the sports training centre during this difficult period.

“In our opinion, it will even significantly increase it.

“We respect the activities of Alexander Kravtsov as a leader.

“Now is a difficult period, we hope that we will all overcome it together.

“Next year we will make a prompt decision depending on the specific situation."

Bryusov is expected to remain Russian Wrestling Federation vice-president, despite assuming the role at the CPS.

He is also a member of the United World Wrestling Executive Committee.