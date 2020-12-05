The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has relaunched its highlights series "#UniSportsClassics", once more opening the archives to showcase the best of international competition.

During the first launch in May, the series featured more than 30 replays of classic games.

This time around, it will focus on full competition replays from the Summer and Winter Universiades, starting with the women's volleyball semi-final between Chinese Taipei and Japan from the Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade.

A new replay is set to be broadcast each Thursday on FISU's YouTube and Facebook pages.

FISU member associations will share the classic games on their own channels to increase the series' exposure.





"We all want to watch world-class sport, and I am happy that we are working with broadcasters and our own social sites to give fans the very best that university sport can offer," FISU President Oleg Matytsin said.

"Student-athletes love competing at our events, and that comes through with the incredible performances we see from them on the field of play.

"This makes for content that makes you stop what you're doing to watch and follow along with the action."

Six replays have been confirmed thus far, spanning from the Harbin 2009 Winter Universiade to the Naples 2019 Summer Universiade.

Volleyball, ice hockey and basketball are all set to feature.