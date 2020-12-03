IPC to make €1.8 million in grant funding available to members in 2021

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced it will make €1.8 million (£1.6 million/$2.1 million) worth of grant funding available to its members in 2021 to provide additional support during the coronavirus pandemic.

The IPC says the announcement coincides with the United Nations' International Day of Persons with Disabilities’ theme "Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 world".

Today is International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Funding for the initiative, billed as the biggest in IPC history, follows financial support from the Toyota NPC Development Programme and IPC international partner Citi.

It is also a combination of the IPC’s 2020 and 2021 Grant Support Programme, which is an annual pool of funding that members can apply for to deliver projects that support athletes, raise awareness about the Paralympic Movement or develop Para-sport.

"As a membership focussed organisation, the aim of this one-off initiative is to provide support to our 200-plus members during a critical time for the Paralympic Movement, world of sport and global society as a whole," said IPC President Andrew Parsons.

"Courtesy of Toyota and Citi’s fantastic support, we are able to make a total of €1.8 million worth of grants available to NPCs [National Paralympic Committees], International Federations, International Organisations of Sport for the Disabled and Regional Organisations.

"This is the IPC’s biggest ever one-off investment into its members at a time when they need it the most.

"The pandemic has impacted each of our member organisations differently.

"Due to the COVID-19 restrictions around the globe, implementing our annual Grant Support Programme does not make sense right now as it would be difficult for our members to implement traditional sport development programmes.

"Therefore, we have combined a number of initiatives in order to bring the greatest level of grant support ever seen to our members."

Toyota is among the supporters of the grant programme ©Getty Images

IPC members will be able to apply for grant funding until December 30, with successful projects to be announced in the last week of January.

Grants will be awarded by February.

The IPC says the funding will focus on five key areas.

This includes license and membership fee grants, Para-sport development, Paralympic Games readiness, training and education, and regional organisation grants.

NPCs will be able to apply for grants of up to €7,500 (£6,700/$9,100) to cover World Para Sport athlete licence fees and IPC membership fees.

The Para-sport development grants could see eligible NPCs receive up to €7,500 to offer training support for Para-athletes, coach and athlete stipends, logistical support for training, WPS athlete license fees and other eligible activities.

The same grant could be available to NPCs support with Paralympic Games communication and fundraising campaigns.

Grants of up to €15,000 (£13,000/$18,000) will be available to all International Federations and International Organisations of Sport for the Disabled for the development of education pathways and the development of online training courses in different languages.

The IPC added that the African Paralympic Committee, Asian Paralympic Committee, European Paralympic Committee and Oceania Paralympic Committee will each receive grants of €40,000 (£36,000/$48,000).

These grants will support eligible activities that benefit athletes and NPCs from the respective regions.