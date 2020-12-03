The UEFA Executive Committee has decided to postpone the body's Ordinary Congress from March 2 to April 20 at its latest meeting today.

Congress remains due to take place in Montreux in Switzerland.

The date change will not impact candidacy submission deadlines for the UEFA Executive Committee - set for January 2 - or FIFA Council elections, which expired yesterday.

Host nations for two international tournaments were chosen by the Executive Committee.

Italy will stage the 2021 UEFA Nations League Finals, in Milan and Turin.

Semi-finals are scheduled for October 6 and 7 before a third-place match and final on October 10.

Italy will play Spain in one semi-final at the San Siro, with France and Belgium contesting the other at Juventus Stadium in Turin.

Milan is due to host the final.

Romania and Georgia have also been named as co-hosts of the 16-team European Under-21 Championship in 2023.

Matches will be held in four stadiums across Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest in Romania; as well as two stadiums in Tbilisi, one in Batumi and one in Poti in Georgia.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin discussed how Eurooean football can respond to the climate crisis ©Twitter/vonderleyen

The Executive Committee appointed Albanian capital Tirana as the host of the first-ever Europa Conference League Final - the third-tier continental club competition set to begin next season.

The final is scheduled to take place at the brand-new National Arena in the city, which has a capacity of just 22,500.

UEFA's Executive Committee also decided that following the ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, UEFA matches can now be staged in both countries again.

A ban on either nation hosting UEFA fixtures came into force in October due to fresh fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which has been ongoing since 1988.

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin agreed to UEFA's full support of the European Green Deal, with Čeferin stating that European football's governing body stood with attempts to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

UEFA will now join the European Climate Pact, set to be launched later this month by the European Commission.

"UEFA shares the vision of the European Green Deal, and we are committing to it as stewards of the most popular sport in Europe," Čeferin said.

"UEFA’s long-term model for European football, based on financial solidarity and values, is perfectly aligned with the European Commission’s vision for inclusive recovery and sustainability.

"We are a powerful team, and I look forward to strengthening our partnership in the coming years.

"We must protect our European model of sport for the next generation."



