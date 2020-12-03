The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has hailed its delivery of a "successful" window of FIBA Continental Cup Qualifiers across four continents in November, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 78 qualifying games, featuring 72 teams and 870 players from around the world, were played in bio-secure bubbles in 15 different cities across Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe.

These precautionary measures were put in place by the FIBA Medical Commission after consultation with the World Health Organization.

Only four games were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Two games involving Hungary and two matches involving North Macedonia were postponed after players from the nations tested positive for the virus.

In preparation for the qualifiers, 18 webinars were organised to increase the understanding and awareness of COVID-19 protocols among host venues, participating nations and local authorities, with more than 400 people attending in total.

All players were tested on arrival to the bubbles ©FIBA

All athletes and team members had to present two negative COVID-19 tests before travelling to the bubbles, and they could be no more than 72 hours old and five days old respectively.

More than 5,000 polymerase chain reaction tests were submitted before travel and more than 4,000 were organised on-site.

The November window of games was shown by 53 broadcasters in 166 territories and worldwide on livebasketball.tv, according to FIBA.

The third and last window in this round of FIBA Continental Cup Qualifiers is set to take place in February 2021 and will be held in bubbles again.