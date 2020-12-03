The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has launched a new corporate identity and announced a simplified numerical naming system for tournaments.

Developed by design agency Landor Australia, the new brand identity will be fully integrated across the WTA, including television graphics, print materials, tournament branding, advertising, promotion and digital and social media.

It also includes a new campaign - WTA For The Game - which aims to give new insights into the individual narratives of players and create deeper fan connections.

The WTA's new brand image incorporates a "dynamic" reworking of the letters W, T and A - with a tennis ball functioning as the crossbar of the A - and marks a return to a silhouette of a female tennis player.

It is the first time the WTA logo has been redesigned in 10 years.

The serve action pictured in the logo was given prominence for its literal and figurative significance to the WTA, with the serve believed to be the only shot in tennis where the player has absolute control and where the point begins.

It is claimed the serve action also accentuates the initiative taken by the WTA's early founders, who "took control of their destiny and blazed a trail for the women of tennis today".

The symbol makes reference to the sport's global nature, framing the athlete within a circle to "evoke the universality" of the WTA.

"The WTA is built on the grit, passion and determination of generations of athletes and tournament promoters," said WTA President and marketing initiatives head Micky Lawler.

"Our new logo embraces the visual language of tennis and celebrates heroic women who come together 'For The Game'.

"We will wear it as a badge of pride and a reminder of the power of unity among strong individuals - by joining forces, we build something bigger than ourselves."

The 'WTA For The Game' campaign will be used in 30 and 60 second commercial spots and influencer stories, to be broadcast and published across WTA player, tournament and affiliate channels.

Tournaments will also have access to a range of marketing material, with scope to feature a wide array of WTA athletes.

This is for the women of the past, present, and future who do it for the love of the game and everything in between.



This is for Us.



For You.



For Them.



For Her.



This is for the game. #WTAForTheGame pic.twitter.com/WcF31mhj23 — wta (@WTA) December 2, 2020

"From both the sporting and business perspective, we were inspired by the WTA's inherent qualities of leadership, fearlessness and shared purpose, and aimed to deliver a brand strategy and visual platform that players and tournaments could use to amplify this powerful message," said Jessica Murphy, Landor Australia general manager.

"Fans are enthralled by individual skill and athleticism, but they also invest deeply in what motivates these head-turning women on and off court.

"Exploring these driving forces - the similarities and differences - is a key element of the brand."

While planning the rebrand, the WTA worked with the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) to create consistency across professional tennis.

Starting in 2021, both Tours will share the same tournament tier and naming system.

WTA events will now be categorised as WTA 1000, incorporating the former Premier Mandatory and Premier 5 tournaments, WTA 500, formerly Premier 700, WTA 250 instead of International, and WTA 125 instead of the 125K Series.

The revised system is not tied to specific ranking points or prize money.

"Fans really respond to the unified approach which tennis is uniquely able to provide," said Lawler.

"We see it with ticket sales at combined women's and men's tournaments, viewership on shared broadcast platforms and the popularity of the 'Tennis United' digital content series co-created by the WTA and ATP amidst the challenges of 2020.

"Adopting this streamlined tournament naming system is 100 per cent about making it easier for WTA fans, corporate partners and the media to engage and follow our sport."

American tennis legend Billie Jean King founded the WTA in 1973 but has recently claimed she would like to see the organisation combine with the ATP to form a unified world tour.