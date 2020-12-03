Around 18 per cent of Japanese Olympic ticketholders request refund

Around 18 per cent of Japanese ticketholders for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have requested refunds following the postponement of the Games.

The window for Japanese residents to apply for a refund ran from November 10 to Monday (November 30).

Tokyo 2020 revealed there had been 810,000 applications for refunds out of the 4.48 million tickets sold.

"We are grateful that more than 80 per cent [of ticket holders] are looking forward to the Olympics," a Tokyo 2020 official said, as reported by Kyodo News.

"We are moving forward with preparations for a safe and secure tournament."

Refunds for the Olympics are expected to be paid this month.

The refund window for Paralympic ticketholders opened on Tuesday (December 1) and will last until December 21, with refunds then issued from mid-January.

Around 970,000 tickets were sold for the Paralympics.

Tickets that were purchased and not requested for a refund remain valid for rescheduled events, while refund requests cannot be cancelled once submitted.

The refund process was devised following the postponement of Tokyo 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Olympics now scheduled for July 23 to August 8 next year, followed by the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5.

The refund window for Japanese Paralympic ticketholders is now open ©Getty Images

Organisers said the process differs for ticketholders outside of Japan, who purchased tickets through Authorised Ticket Resellers (ATRs).

Each ATR will have their own individual refund procedure.

Ticket sales for the Games are now suspended and organisers have said a further refund period may be possible depending on the development of the pandemic.

The competition schedule for 2021 mirrors the schedule planned for 2020, and events are planned for the same venues.

It is still unknown whether spectators will be able to attend Tokyo 2020, although organisers are working to devise COVID-19 countermeasures to ensure the safe and successful staging of the Games.

An interim report of measures was presented yesterday, with overseas visitors set to be able to enter Japan for Tokyo 2020 as long as they submit negative coronavirus test results and download smartphone tracking apps on arrival.

The wearing of face masks and social distancing is expected to be mandatory.

Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshirō Mutō said measures for spectators, including non-Japanese residents, would be drawn up "by the spring", while Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike recently revealed her hope of a Games with "full spectators present".