The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Coordination Commission is to hold a series of virtual meetings this week to hear updates on preparations for Birmingham 2022.

The next edition of the Commonwealth Games has passed the two-years-to-go landmark since the Coordination Commission last met for a review in June.

Sessions are due to run on Thursday and Friday (December 4 and 5), led by Coordination Commission chair Bruce Robertson.

CGF vice-president Robertson previously served as Coordination Commission chair for the Melbourne 2006, Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 editions of the Games.

"As we continue to operate in unprecedented times with the impacts of COVID-19, we are aware that Birmingham 2022 has been working tirelessly to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on their planning activities and the Games," Robertson said.

"We are impressed with the flexibility and resilience they have displayed.

"Since our last review in June, there has been significant progress and some exciting developments.

"We look forward to updates from the Organising Committee and partners, while providing guidance and support to ensure the successful delivery of Birmingham 2022."

Bruce Robertson was a six-time Commonwealth Games medallist in the swimming pool for Canada, and also won two Olympic medals ©Getty Images

June's Coordination Commission review was also conducted remotely in light of the pandemic.

Since then, the Athletes' Village planned for the Games has been scrapped, construction landmarks have reached at venues including Sandwell Aquatics Centre, organisers confirmed the biggest Para-sport programme in Commonwealth Games history and it was announced that Birmingham 2022 will be the first major multi-sport Games to award more medals to women than men.

The Games are scheduled to run from July 28 to August 8 in 2022.

Robertson is joined on the five-member Coordination Commission by CGF chief operating officer Darren Hall and Association of Summer Olympic International Federations executive director Andrew Ryan.

Commonwealth Games Scotland head of Games operations Elinor Middlemiss and Glasgow City Council director of governance and solicitor to the Council Carole Forrest also sit on the panel.

CGF Partnerships - a joint venture between Lagardère Sports which has what are described as "embedded resources integrated in the Birmingham 2022 delivery teams" - will support the Coordination Commission this week, along with the CGF management team.