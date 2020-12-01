Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid says he is looking forward to utilising North’s "unrivalled expertise" in integrated technology to help deliver a successful Commonwealth Games in two years’ time.

North has been appointed as the official network technology integrator for the next Commonwealth Games.

The company has previously worked at numerous major sporting events including experience as official cabling services integrator at Glasgow 2014 as well as multiple Ryder Cups and the Open Golf Championships.

Birmingham 2022 said North would provide end-to-end design, delivery, integration and Games-time operation of the communication network services.

It is also expected to lead the deployment of the LAN, WLAN, telephony and essential cabling services while providing venue infrastructure support and incident management.

North’s expert networking, connectivity and support services teams is set to be based at its Birmingham location, working in close partnership with the Games and other partners.

"We welcome North as official network technology integrator for Birmingham 2022 and we look forward to working closely with them to utilise their unrivalled expertise in this area," said Reid.

"North has proven experience in delivering high quality network integration services for major sporting events, and we are confident that their knowledge and abilities will help make Birmingham 2022 a hugely successful and memorable event."

Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid believes integrated technology specialists North will help create a "memorable" Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Scott McEwan, group executive director at North, said the deployment of network integration and connectivity would underpin all the "critical" technology services needed to stage a successful Games.

"From the Glasgow 2014 Games, to many years of Ryder Cups and the Open Golf Championships, we understand the unique requirements of live sporting events shown on a global scale," said McEwan.

"We are very much committed to delivering the highest standard of network connectivity in the lead up to and throughout the Games.

"We are extremely proud to support Birmingham 2022, and look forward to working with local organisations to leave a lasting legacy for the West Midlands and further afield across the UK."

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief executive David Grevemberg added: "As the excitement towards Birmingham 2022 continues to gather pace, I am delighted that we are able to welcome North as official network technology integrator for the Games.

"Thanks to the exceptional efforts of our CGF partnership team, who are continuing to attract leading organisations to partner with Birmingham 2022 and the Commonwealth Sport Movement, North will be making their welcomed return to the Games having worked with us at Glasgow 2014.

"I have no doubt that North will deliver an exceptional and reliable service in Birmingham, contributing to the exceptional delivery of a Games for everyone."

North is the seventh official partner for Birmingham 2022, scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.

The firm joins IT services company NVT Group, University of Birmingham, legal advisers Gowling WLG, timekeeper Longines, recruiter GI Group and host broadcaster Sunset+Vine.