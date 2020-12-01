Four countries still to sign UNESCO International Convention against Doping in Sport after Lebanon ratifies agreement

Only four countries have not yet signed the UNESCO International Convention against Doping in Sport after Lebanon became the 191st to ratify the agreement.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed Lebanon had signed the convention, adopted in 2005 and which is the practical instrument by which Governments formalise their commitment to the fight against doping.

It leaves just four nations worldwide yet to ratify the agreement - Guinea Bissau, South Sudan, Afghanistan and Niue.

"I would like to congratulate the Lebanese Government for this serious demonstration of commitment to anti-doping," said WADA President Witold Bańka.

WADA President Witold Bańka congratulated Lebanon on ratifying the convention ©Twitter

"The UNESCO Convention allows Governments of the world to align their domestic laws and policies with the World Anti-Doping Code, which in turn creates synergy between the rules governing anti-doping in sport and national legislation.

"Therefore, whenever a country ratifies the convention, it further strengthens the global system and is a cause for celebration.

"Almost all Governments of the world have now pledged their support to the convention and it is vitally important that they implement it effectively in their respective countries for the good of athletes everywhere.

"With the addition of Lebanon, it leaves just one nation in Asia and four in total across the globe yet to sign up.

"We continue to work hard to ensure that the others do so in the near future, enabling us to bring all the Governments of the world together in this way, united in the protection of clean sport."