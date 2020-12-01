The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has proposed a skeet mixed team event for inclusion at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

ISSF secretary general Alexander Ratner told insidethegames the organisation was "hopeful" its proposal would be approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board when it decides the Paris 2024 programme during its next meeting from December 7 to 11.

Ratner said the skeet mixed team - which would comprise one man and one woman - "does not require additional days for the shooting sports competitions, additional venues or additional equipment".

The IOC has outlined its opposition to new events if they increase the number of athletes but has suggested it is open to their inclusion if it is contested by the same set of competitors.

"It does not increase the number of participating athletes," Ratner said.

"It will contribute to gender equality and positively benefit the popularisation of our sport, especially in those countries where the Member Federations do not have enough resources to develop all disciplines or events."

Ratner added: "Our experience confirms that this event is very spectacular and can be easily understood by both in-venue spectators and TV audience.

"Adding the skeet mixed team is convenient from the point of view of television broadcasts since all the finals will be concentrated."

Should the proposal be accepted by the IOC, the event would become the fourth mixed team competition included on shooting's Olympic programme.

Mixed events in the 10 metres air pistol, 10m air rifle and trap are set to take place during the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games next year.

The number of shooting events at the Olympics would grow to 16 if the ISSF is successful with its push to have the skeet mixed team competition included at the Games.