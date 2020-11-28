Abraham Tolentino has been re-elected as President of the Philippines Olympic Committee (POC) after beating rival Clint Aranas by eight votes.

Tolentino was initially elected to the role in snap elections held in July 2019 after the resignation of Ricky Vargas.

That day Tolentino won by four votes, but his margin of victory was slightly greater this time around as he won by eight votes against challenger Aranas.

Tolentino won the elections, held at the East Ocean Palace in Parañaque City by 30 votes to 22, as reported by ABS-CBN.

Tolentino, nicknamed Bambol, heads the country's cycling federation, and said after his re-election to expect "surprises" from his team.

"What we achieved in one year as POC President, we will be able to do more in the next four years," he said.

"Expect a lot of surprises from this team."

Tolentino's targets during his term in office include preparing the country's athletes for the rearranged Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where he is hopeful of the country winning its first ever Olympic gold medal.

The Philippines will have a number of medal hopes at Tokyo 2020, including world gymnastics champion Carlos Yulo, world boxing silver medallist Eumir Marcial and pole-vaulter EJ Obiena.

In its Olympic history the country has won three silver and seven bronze medals.

Also at the POC elections Steve Hontiveros was re-elected as chairman, with Al Panlilio and Richard Gomez winning seats as first and second vice presidents respectively.

Cynthia Carrion was named the POC's treasurer, with Chito Loyzaga named as auditor and Raul Canlas, Pearl Managuelod, Charlie Ho and Dave Carter earning seats on the POC's Executive Board.